Josef Jelínek, a Czech footballer and silver medallist from the 1962 FIFA World Cup, has died at 83.

The former striker was a five-time champion of the Czechoslovak League, a member of the FAČR Hall of Fame, and a recipient of the prestigious Dr Václav Jíra Award.

Paying tribute, FAČR chairman Petr Fousek said: "It is sad news for the whole of Czech football, for which I would like to express my sincere condolences to those closest to Josef Jelínek. He was an excellent striker who will forever remain in our memories not only thanks to the historic second place at the World Cup."

Born on January 9, 1941, Josef Jelínek spent the majority of his illustrious career with Dukla Prague, where he won five league titles and three Czechoslovak Cups. He later played for clubs such as Chomutov, Dutch side Deventer, and Bohemians. In the Czechoslovak League, Jelínek made 179 appearances and scored 43 goals.

His greatest achievement came in 1962 as part of the Czechoslovak national team that secured a historic silver medal at the FIFA World Cup in Chile. Jelínek was a key player, starting in all matches, including the final against Brazil, which ended in a 3-1 defeat. Over his international career, he earned 10 caps and scored two goals.

In 1996, he was honoured with the Dr Václav Jíra Award for his years of service and success in Czech and Czechoslovakian football. In 2010, he and his teammates from the 1962 World Cup squad were inducted into the FAČR Hall of Fame.