The funeral of Scottish comedian Janey Godley is set to take place on Saturday and will be live-streamed on Youtube, following a two-day ‘final-tour’ of the cities she loved.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those wishing to view the live stream can find it on YouTube, with the service scheduled for Saturday 10am. Attendees have been encouraged to wear bright colours in honour of Godley’s vibrant personality, instead of traditional black attire.

Godley’s daughter, Ashley Storrie, described the journey leading up to today’s service as her mother’s “final tour.” On Friday, a hearse carrying Godley’s coffin travelled through the heart of Edinburgh, pausing at St Giles’ Cathedral for a moment of reflection before continuing to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her final tour, in the two cities she loved with all her heart,” Storrie said of the journey through Edinburgh and Glasgow, two places deeply connected to Godley’s life and career.

The comedian died on November 2 at the age of 63 after receiving palliative care for stage four ovarian cancer. Known for her sharp wit and viral parodies of Nicola Sturgeon’s pandemic briefings, she first revealed her diagnosis in November 2021.

Janey Godley at the Pride of Scotland awards at Hopetoun House in South Queensferry | PA

Despite the illness, she continued to bring laughter to her fans, touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs and winning the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award earlier this year.

In a statement, her family said: “Janey Godley, a daughter of Glasgow, was born, raised, lived, and died in the city. She was Glasgow, and it was part of her. It was important to her that her funeral be open to all – to the people who followed and supported her throughout her career and, more importantly, through these last few years with overwhelming love and kindness.”

Following the public funeral, a private cremation service will take place. Godley’s death came after her stage four ovarian cancer returned in 2023 with complications, despite years of NHS treatment.