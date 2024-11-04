Following the death of beloved Scottish comedian Janey Godley, fans are already wondering about where her funeral might be held.

Godley died in hospice care at age 63 after a battle with ovarian cancer on Saturday, November 2 surrounded by her loved ones. Her daughter, Ashley Storrie thanked fans and medical staff who aided in Godley’s end-of-life care journey.

The BBC Radio Scotland presenter and comedian said the support of her mother’s fans had helped sustain her as she lived with her illness. “I want to thank all of you for all of your kindness and your support. I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her. And I think it kept her going,” she said.

“I think genuinely we got her longer because of all of the support and the love in the world. But that’s it over now. So, thank you once again and bye Ma – Frank, get the door.”

Given the family’s request for privacy, it’s likely that any funeral arrangements will be private. However, Godley's strong ties to Glasgow - her birthplace, her comedy roots, and her profound connection to the Scottish public suggest that her family may choose to hold services within the city or the East End, where she grew up and developed her passion for comedy.

Janey Godley died in hospice care at age 63 after a battle with ovarian cancer on Saturday, November 2 | BAFTA via Getty Images

Born in Campsie, East Dunbartonshire, and raised in Shettleston, Glasgow, Godley’s influence on Scotland’s comedy scene has been immense. Her career spanned over three decades, with memorable performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, international tours, and radio series such as BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends.

Godley became a beloved household name during the pandemic with her viral dubbed videos, often mimicking public figures in her own comedic style, including Scotland’s former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Beyond her comedy, Godley’s impact was felt through her charity work and advocacy for cancer awareness following her own diagnosis in 2021. Reflecting on her life, she wrote in her memoir Janey: The Woman That Won’t Shut Up, “There isn’t anything I haven’t done. I’ve accomplished everything I ever wanted in life.”

Just two days before her death, Godley received an honorary Doctorate from the University of Glasgow. Godley is survived by her daughter, Storrie, and her husband Sean Storrie, who she married in 1980.