Comedian Janey Godley who is currently receiving palliative care at an end-of-life care hospice, has revealed how difficult it was telling her daughter Ashley about her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Janey Godley told The Times that “I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. The worst part of it was having to tell Ashley. She has always been a catastrophiser; telling her was like throwing a hand grenade. The treatment has been dreadful.

"I had been on chemo, which kept pushing it back, but have run out of options and the cancer has spread. So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it. I'm now in palliative care and at end-of-life care in the hospital. It is devastating news to know that I'm facing end-of-life, but we all come to an end sometime."

Janey Godley also said: “I tell Ashley that she is likely to feel a sense of relief once it’s finally done and I'm dead: no more chemo, no more hair loss, no more vomiting, no more worry. And she was just, like, 'Ah, f***, I've been waiting for that to happen for ages already.'"

Earlier this month, Ashley Storie, the daughter of Janey Godley and the writer and star of BBC comedy Dinosaur told BBC Scotland how proud her mum was of her after she was nominated for a Bafta Scotland award. She said: “This is massive for her. This is something she always wanted and she never really got the opportunity and so to be able to do it for both of us is very important."

Ashley who has autism said that playing an autistic character helped her to unmask herself and said: “I don’t know if you go 'oh I’d love to play a woman who is autistic like me' but it turned into a dream for the fact it's given me the opportunity to do acting."

Although Janey Godley was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2021, she was given the all-clear the following year. However the 63-year old had to cancel her tour recently after she was told by doctors that the cancer had returned.