TV journalist Charlene White became a full time panellist on Loose Women in 2021.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loose Women star Charlene White has revealed the shocking way she worked out her ex-partner was cheating. During Monday's (November 25) instalment of the ITV daytime show, the Loose Ladies were discussing the topic of ‘Should you ever go through a partner's phone’.

Speaking to fellow Loose Women panellists Frankie Bridge, Coleen Nolan and Judi Love the journalist explained how she worked out the infidelity by tracking the mileage on her car. Charlene White said: “When my gut sort of kicked in with a former partner of mine, it was my car that showed me what was going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would often borrow my car and I just thought something was a bit off. Because if I was working night shifts, he'd borrow my car because his wasn't working. Because I thought something's not right, I started to make note of the mileage on my car.

Charlene White is a panellist on ITV daytime TV show Loose Women (Photo: Belinda Jiao/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I'd write it down in the notebook and then the next time I'd use the car, I'd make a note of the mileage that was on the car and then I'd work out the difference. And I sort of knew how far away this other person lived and I'd worked out how many miles it was from my house and then I'd minus the mileage.”

The journalist didn't reveal the identity of the ex but left co-stars completely stunned. Charlene White has been in a long term relationship with her partner Andi whom she shares two children with.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now