TV journalist Charlene White became a full time panellist on Loose Women in 2021.

Loose Women star Charlene White has revealed the shocking way she worked out her ex-partner was cheating. During Monday's (November 25) instalment of the ITV daytime show, the Loose Ladies were discussing the topic of ‘Should you ever go through a partner's phone’.

Speaking to fellow Loose Women panellists Frankie Bridge, Coleen Nolan and Judi Love the journalist explained how she worked out the infidelity by tracking the mileage on her car. Charlene White said: “When my gut sort of kicked in with a former partner of mine, it was my car that showed me what was going on.

“He would often borrow my car and I just thought something was a bit off. Because if I was working night shifts, he'd borrow my car because his wasn't working. Because I thought something's not right, I started to make note of the mileage on my car.

Charlene White is a panellist on ITV daytime TV show Loose Women
Charlene White is a panellist on ITV daytime TV show Loose Women (Photo: Belinda Jiao/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I'd write it down in the notebook and then the next time I'd use the car, I'd make a note of the mileage that was on the car and then I'd work out the difference. And I sort of knew how far away this other person lived and I'd worked out how many miles it was from my house and then I'd minus the mileage.”

The journalist didn't reveal the identity of the ex but left co-stars completely stunned. Charlene White has been in a long term relationship with her partner Andi whom she shares two children with.

