Jane Moore has appeared on Loose Women since the very first episode back in 1999.

The Loose Women star Jane Moore kicked off in Sunday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Here after being given the chore of washing up. In a camp shake-up, the public voted for boxer Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones to become new camp leaders.

The first task for the new leaders was to hand out the list of chores and Jane Moore, 62, along with Tulisa were given the job of washing up. However, it didn't go down well with the Loose Woman who branded the camp leaders as sexist for putting two women in charge of washing the dishes.

Following Sunday’s episode the I’m a Celeb hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared on the spin-off show ‘Unpacked’ with Joel Dommett. Ant slammed Jane Moore and said she was being ‘unfair’ to the camp leaders who were trying their best.

Later in the spin-off show, a viewer asked Joel Dommett his panel of guests who they thought would be the first person to leave the show? They all agreed that it would be Jane Moore due to her comments apart from Joel who thinks it could be Melvin Odoom.

Who is Jane Moore?

Jane Moore is a news journalist She is a columnist for The Sun and writes regular articles for the newspaper The Sunday Times. Jane joined The Sun in 1985 when she was 25-years-old.

Jane Moore was a royal correspondent for a period of time and reported on stories about the late Princess Diana. She went on to be a regular panellist on ITV show Loose Women and appeared on the very first episode in 1999.

The TV presenter married businessman Gary Farrow in 2002 and singing legend Elton John was the best man. They share three daughters: Ellie, Grace, and Lauren. In December 2022 Jane Moore announced she and Gary had separated after 20 years of marriage.

