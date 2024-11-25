It will be interesting to see who will be the first star to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2024.

According to The Mirror, Loose Women's Jane Moore is considered an unlikely winner, with odds of just 66/1 to win. Richard Coles and Melvin Odoom follow with odds of 33/1 meaning they may be one of the first to be hit with the shock eviction in a few weeks time.

However, following last night's episode many viewers think that Dean McCullough may have sealed his fate as the first to leave the jungle after asking to swap beds with Danny. One viral TikTok amassed 2.1 million views saying: “What makes him think he’s better than everyone else - Danny was so happy to get that bed I'm glad he stood up for himself.”

The 2024 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is heating up with a few early favorites emerging in the race to win.

McFly’s Danny Jones entered the jungle as the clear frontrunner, with odds of 2/1. His popularity has only grown and he's currently leading the pack, with 29.8% of the bets placed on him.

Also in the running is podcast host and influencer GK Barry who has gained significant attention for her humor and relatability.

After her performance in the first Bushtucker Trial, her odds shortened to 5/1, making her the second favourite​.

Coleen Rooney is another strong contender, with odds of 7/1.

Viewers were particularly impressed with how she sniffed out the lies of other campmates in the ‘junkyard’ who were actually living in luxury. “That’s why she’s called Wagatha Christie after all" commented one Twitter user, referencing her longstanding feud with Rebecca Vardy.

With just about a week to go until the first eviction, the camp mates still have everything to play for.

When will the first star leave the camp?

ITV hasn't announced the exact date for the first eviction but it typically happens 14 days after the show starts. This means there is just less than a week until the first campmate will make their exit.