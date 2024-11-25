Loose Women made an announcement live on air which will be a first for ITV daytime.

The Loose Women ladies teased fans on Monday's (November 25) episode that they would be making the ‘biggest ever announcement’ live on the show.

Presenters Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Judi Love and Frankie Bridge hosted the first Loose Women instalment of the week. Charlene White finally revealed that as part of ITV's Britain's Got Talking campaign, Loose Women will host a 25-hour Talkathon special for the first time ever on Thursday December 5 at 12.30pm. According to reports, the first hour of the Talkathon will air on ITV and then move over to ITVX for the next 24 hours.

The daytime TV show celebrated 25 years on air this year which is why they will be doing 25 hours for the talkathon. The Loose Women hosts will be joined by famous faces and special guests for the special programme which will move onto ITVX from 1.30pm for 24 hours.

Speaking on today’s show Charlene White said: “As you know, on Loose Women, we love to talk… Now, in support of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, we’re going to do what we do best… Raising awareness, and vital funds, for support helplines and those in need.”

The guests have not yet been confirmed but the advertisement featured many of the Loose Women panellists including Christine Lampard, Kaye Adams, Myleene Klass, Ruth Langsford and Janet Street Porter.

Loose Women star Jane Moore is currently starring in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! As the ITV series is set in Australia and not due to end until early next month (estimated Sunday December 8) it looks like she will miss the ‘talkathon’.

