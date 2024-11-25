Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough started off as a fan-favourite in I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! 2024, but one week in public opinion seems to have changed.

The radio presenter has clashed with a few of his fellow campmates, and that in turn has rubbed viewers up the wrong way - and now they’re calling on the 32-year-old to be the first person to leave the camp.

First, he attempting to oust McFly popstar Danny Jones from his bed. He then refused to leave his bed for Reverend Richard Coles, who was a late comer. He then had a tense exchange with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall after not waking up in time to do a task in camp.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor tried to wake him so that he could help Loose Women star Jane Moore with a task, as per the camp rules. McCullough, however, was less than impressed, and made his feelings known. He said: "Listen to me. If you're gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright?

He went on: “It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright, so you don't need to turn around to me and say 'do you not fancy it? 'ok? And then turn around and walk away."

Many viewers have taken to X to express their annoyance at McCullough’s behaviour. Just one week ago, after McCullough faced his first trial, fans were calling for him to be “protected” at all costs. But, now they are writing something entirely different.

Will BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough be the first to leave? | ITV

One person said: “ Dean McCullough you can get voted for every trial and get voted out first too.” Another said: “This show hasn’t done him any favours so far” and referred to him as being “unbearable”, while others called him “unlikeable” and “unpleasant”.

Commenting specifically on his clash with Halsall, who is a dad to an 11-year-old daughter, one said: “ What a nice guy @alanhalsall is, showed maturity in #deanmccullough nasty face rant, I guess being a dad has taught him how to deal with a toddler. Gone right to the top of my finalist list now.”

The first celebrity will leave the camp in the coming days, so we’ll just have to wait and see if viewers do want McCullough out as much as they claim.

Is Dean McCullough in a relationship?

McCullough is thought to be single, according to discussions he has had with his I’m a Celeb campmates.

Is is thought McCullough was last in a relationship around six months ago, though the identify of his former partner remains a mystery. In a video posted to his TikTok account back in April, he walked into a room while speaking into the camera, saying: "My boyfriend's just got home. He's really turning me on . . . you're not gonna believe what he's doing."

Dean then flips the camera around to show a man with grey hair in a white top and jeans, cleaning the balcony. Returning the camera to himself, he continued: "Babe, I'm gonna scrub the balcony. Got me in my FEELS. Is cleaning my love language?".