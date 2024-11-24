Fans of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! have genuinely been confused about whether the show was on TV this weekend.

Over the past week, viewers have got to know all the campmates, from the straight-talking Barry McGuigan to drama king Dean McCullough. We’ve even been given an insight into the celebs’ personal lives, with Coleen Rooney spilling the beans on the “Wagatha Christie” saga.

For super-fans, I’m A Celebrity Unpacked - hosted by Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers - has provided an extra look behind-the-scenes of the show, examining every trial and celeb mishap.

Dean has taken on most of the trials so far this series, typically sharing bushtucker duties with podcaster GK Barry. But footballer Wayne Rooney has now implored fans to vote for his wife, Coleen, to take on a trial instead.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough has taken on most of the bushtucker trials so far this series. | ITV

Those who care little for the programme, the fact it’s on TV every evening might seem like a slog. But apparently, some fans were confused to see it in the schedule for all seven days of the week.

In previous years, Saturday shows have been used as a recap of everything that’s happened in the previous week, providing a compilation episode for fans who were either too busy or simply missed an evening. It’s a technique ITV has used with other shows too, with Love Island being the prime example.

But in a shake-up to the TV schedule, things are slightly different for I’m A Celebrity this time around.

Yesterday’s (November 23) show was a full episode, which showed fans everything that had happened in the previous 24 hours. It followed the same format as every other day’s programme, albeit without a bushtucker trial last night as the celebs were instead treated to a buffet.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV1 and ITVX once again tonight, starting a 9pm as usual and running until 10.05pm, closely followed by ITV News.