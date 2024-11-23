Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m A Celeb fans have noticed that two campmates might be avoiding each other - and sparks could fly in the coming days.

In the past few days, two new celebrities have entered the ITV survival series, Rev Richard Coles and Love Island star Maura Higgins. The two are currently in the junkyard camp - a deceptively luxurious spot that they must keep a secret from the other contestants.

The pair have interacted with a handful of other celebs in the show already, including faking trials while the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones and DJ Melvin Odoom. But one celebrity appears to be avoiding any sort of engagement with the pair.

While it’s unknown if the two celebs ever actually met in the past, they still have a history that could spark a bitter feud, which could divide the camp in two. Will they bury the hatchet, or will we see our first proper fight of the series?

Maura Higgins could fall out with Barry McGuigan in spectacular fashion. | ITV

Before she appeared on Love Island in 2019, Higgins was dating Shane McGuigan, a boxing trainer and featherweight champion Barry’s son. The pair were dating for a couple of years, after meeting when Higgins was a ring girl at the David Haye v Tony Bellew rematch - where McGuigan was commentating.

According to sources, their relationship fell apart due to both having hectic schedules, and Higgins travelling for work.

Writing a column for the Sun, Rebekah Vardy said: “I sense that Maura is going to be a handful but I love her already. I wonder how Barry will feel when he sees her again, especially after dating his son. Come on, Maura. Spill the tea!”

Since her arrival in the jungle, Barry McGuigan has been spotted turning away when the camp talks about her. In a scene where the campmates gave up a bed for Higgins and delivered it to the junkyard, McGuigan played no part in carrying the bed over to her either.

After her Love Island appearance - where she finished fourth with Curtis Pritchard - Higgins has gone on to compete on ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2020 and hosted Love Island USA last year.