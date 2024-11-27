Olivia Attwood has fuelled rumours of a rift between her and I’m A Celeb star Maura Higgins.

The Loose Women panellist fuelled bitter feud rumours after taking a swipe at the I’m A Celeb star. Olivia Attwood shred a post on social media and wrote: “One day I'm going to write a book and some of the stuff I have managed to keep [zipped mouth emoji] on over the years.It will blow your f***ing mind.

“You can try to hire all the same people, regurgitate my stories as your own, study the playbook, follow the recipe blah blah blah, but it will NEVER taste the same. That's all.”

The TV presenter didn't say exactly who he was talking about but fans believe all the signs point to Maura Higgins - who recently signed to the same PR company Dundas Communications as Olivia.

Olivia Attwood appeared on Love Island in 2017 with Maura joining the reality dating show a few years later in 2019. Both ladies admitted to signing up to the ITV2 series after finding out they had been cheated on by ex-boyfriends. Olivia also starred in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2022 but was forced to quit due to her health after just 48 hours.

Before finding fame both Olivia and Maura worked as models and ring girls. Olivia has since gone on to become a regular panellist on Loose Women, host her own podcast ‘So Wrong It’s Right’ and presented ITV documentaries The Price of Perfection and Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls. Olivia also has her own reality TV series ‘Bad Boyfriends.

