Robbie Williams is depicted as a monkey in the new biopic movie ‘Betterman’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, 50, is set to appear on Tuesday’s (November 26) episode of The One Show with filmmaker Michael Gracey to discuss the upcoming biopic ‘Betterman which will be released on December 26.

The new film is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams and he is depicted as a monkey in the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Williams recently opened up about his family heartache. According to Hello! He said: “My mum's currently got dementia - like my nan in the film - and my dad's got Parkinson's and can't get out of bed. So I'm in a different part of my life right now."

Janet Williams, 83, reportedly was the one who first discovered a newspaper advertisement for a new boy band, and subsequently encouraged Robbie to try out. Others say it was it was his father Peter Williams who inspired Robbie, after watching and joining his dad on stage in cabaret.

Last month Robbie’s wife Ayda Filed revealed her other Gwen Field, who is also battling Parkinson's disease is undergoing treatment for cervical cancer. She was previously diagnosed with the condition four years ago. In honour of breast cancer awareness month the Loose Women panellist shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

She wrote: “As many of you might know, my mother, Gwen, is my very best friend. What you may not know, is that my best friend is currently fighting for her life. A couple of months ago, my mother, a breast cancer survivor (and thriver) was given the news that her cervical cancer had come back and metastasized.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now