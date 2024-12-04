Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Manchester United footballer who took the club through one of the darkest periods of its history.

Tony Young is one of the stars who helped take Manchester United back to the top flight of English football, having suffered the humiliation of relegation in 1973. Breaking into the Red Devils side at the age of 17, he was a key part of the squad that won promotion back to the First Division.

Growing up a stone’s throw away from Old Trafford, Young was a red through and through, making 97 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1976.

Now, tributes have been paid after it was confirmed that the legendary wiger has died age 71.

Former Manchester United winger Tony Young has died age 71. | Manchester United

Former teammate Sammy McIlroy said: “It’s terribly sad to hear of his passing. I remember Tony had a massive reputation as a winger when he first joined the club, and unlike some, he seemed to thrive under the pressure.

“He was a proper Manchester lad - hard! He trained the way he played as well. Tony was a quiet personality, really. He broke in as a right-winger but showed his versatility and team ethic when he played a few games at right-back.

“Tony was the sort of character every group of players need, and the sort of willing player every manager loves.”

A statement from Manchester United added: “Capable of playing at right-back or right-wing, Young made 97 appearances for the club and truly broke into the first team during the 1972/73 season, when he played 34 times.

“Our thoughts are with Tony’s family and friends at this difficult time.”