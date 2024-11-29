Liverpool fans are fuming after FIFA omitted one of their stars from its shortlists for their ‘The Best’ awards.

The awards are some of the most prestigious individual prizes in football behind the Ballon d’Or, with the best outfield players, coaches, and goalkeepers named.

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí picked up the Best Player prizes in the men’s and women’s categories this year. For the first time, fans can have a say on the FIFA Best XI for the men’s and women’s game and their votes will be weighted equally with an expert panel.

However, Liverpool fans are unhappy that Mo Salah is nowhere to be seen in the nominations. Despite his 60 goal contributions since the start of last season, the Egyptian is not shortlisted for the individual prize or a spot in the men’s Best XI. Furious fans took to social media to have their say on his omission.

Posting on X, one user said: “Salah has 44 goals and assists in 2024 for Liverpool and Egypt despite missing around two months to injury. How are they trying to claim there were 22 better attackers than him this year? One of the most disrespected players of all-time.”

There are reasons to celebrate for Manchester City, though. Across the men’s and women’s Best Player awards, there are six players at English clubs nominated - and they have four of them. Rodri and Erling Haaland earned nods on the men’s side while Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw are nominated for the women’s prize.

Both their first-team managers, Gareth Taylor and Pep Guardiola, are up for the coaches’ awards, while Ederson and Ayaka Yamashita are nominated for Best Goalkeeper.

Haaland and Rodri are this year’s only outfield representatives from the Premier League, though David Raya and Ederson are nominated as keepers. La Liga dominates the men’s Best Player shortlist, with seven of the 11 nominees playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona - including teen wonder Lamine Yamal, England’s Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe.

The only player not based in Europe is Lionel Messi.

The only Women’s Super League players nominated alongside Hemp and Shaw are Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and Chelsea’s Lucy Bronze - both of whom made the move to England this summer.

English footballers have had significantly more luck on the women’s side, with Keira Walsh joining Hemp and Bronze on the Best Player shortlist, Mary Earps up for a potential third consecutive win in the goalkeeping category, and Beth Mead shortlisted for the first ever Marta Award. The new prize has appeared opposite the Puskas Award to honour the best goal in women’s football, and Mead is the only English nominee for her deft effort last November.

Alejandro Garnacho has earned a Puskas nod for his overhead kick for Manchester United at Goodison Park, while West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus is nominated for his stunning solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League. Jaden Philogene, now plying his trade for Aston Villa, is also shortlisted for a rabona in Hull colours against Rotherham.

Below are the full nominee lists for both men and women’s categories.

FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2024 Nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid - retired)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

FIFA The Best Women's Player 2024 Nominees

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Keira Walsh (England, Barcelona)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)

Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Naomi Girma (USA, San Diego Wave)

Ona Batlle (Spain, Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Olympique Lyonnais)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)