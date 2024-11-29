ChatGPT is forecasting a weekend full of goals in the Premier League this weekend.

As Manchester City’s winless run continued in the Champions League this week, they find themselves travelling to Anfield for a critical game against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Matches in the coming weeks will likely influence how clubs act in the January transfer window, so certain players will need to step their game up or face being replaced in the starting XI.

Here’s how ChatGPT has predicted this weekend’s fixtures will go - and what I think the results will look like.

Brighton v Southampton

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 3-0

With the likes of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck back to full fitness, Brighton are once again scoring goals for fun. Southampton did well to give Liverpool a run for their money last time out, but goals are few and far between for the Saints.

Predicing a 3-1 win, ChatGPT said: “Brighton, with strong attacking play, should be favorites against Southampton, who have struggled defensively.”

Brentford v Leicester

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 2-1

Leicester are finding their feet in the Premier League now, but Brentford - and particularly attacker Bryan Mbeumo - have been in generational form this season, and are tough for any team to stop.

Them scoring two goals is fair, but with how strong their defence has been I think Leicester will struggle to break through.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

ChatGPT: 0-2 | David George: 0-1

Newcastle haven’t quite reached the heights of last season, but are still in solid form. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are in crisis mode - and currently languish 19th in the Premier League.

But defensively they’re still reasonably strong, even if Marc Guehi’s future remains in doubt. ChatGPT said: “Newcastle's superior form and defensive strength could see them edge this.”

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 2-1

Nottingham Forest have dropped off from their sensational Premier League start - where they were actually challenging the top four - but don’t mistake that for a drop in form; it’s more down to a fixture swing.

Both teams have great strikers though, with Chris Wood firing on all cylinders for Forest and Liam Delap making a name for himself at Ipswich Town. I expect both players to end up on the scoresheet.

Wolves v Bournemouth

ChatGPT: 2-0 | David George: 2-0

Bournemouth bias aside, I do agree that the Cherries may struggle against Wolves here, especially with talisman Antoine Semenyo suspended for picking up five yellow cards already this season.

The AI agrees, adding: “Wolves have been inconsistent but face a struggling Bournemouth side.”

West Ham v Arsenal

ChatGPT: 1-3 | David George: 0-2

West Ham may have rediscovered some form after a dismal start to the season, but as one of the top Premier League contenders I don’t think Arsenal will be remotely troubled by them.

ChatGPT believes the Hammers will get a goal though, and if I were a betting man I’d pop a quid on that being from Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea v Aston Villa

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 2-1

I’ve been sleeping on Chelsea this season, and the Blues have been quietly getting things done while flying under the radar of most pundits. I think the home advantage will play a key role here, although Unai Emery will set up his team to make life difficult for Cole Palmer et al.

The AI predicted a draw and said: “This clash of two strong teams leans slightly towards Chelsea at home, but Villa could hold their own.”

Manchester United v Everton

ChatGPT: 1-0 | David George: 2-0

The ‘new manager bounce’ is absolutely a real thing, and Manchester United are in the midst of their honeymoon period with new boss Ruben Amorim. By contrast, Everton have been struggling for quite a few weeks now, and I just can’t see them getting a result here.

ChatGPT’s predicted scoreline here is reflective of AI’s restrictions, since the bot seems to not have taken into account Amorim’s arrival, or how his preferred 3-4-3 formation is far more attacking than how the Red Devils lined up under Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

ChatGPT: 3-0 | David George: 3-1

About this fixture, ChatGPT said: “High-flying Spurs should comfortably dispatch Fulham with their attacking fluidity.”

I wholeheartedly agree with this, although Fulham are no slouches going forward, with the likes of Smith-Rowe, Iwobi and Raul upfront - so I fancy them to get at least one goal here.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 3-0

I do feel bad for Manchester City at the moment. Even if their success has solely down to a generation of Saudi oil money, the game’s the game, and you can see that Pep Guardiola and his men are struggling.

But Liverpool are flying high right now, and beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League earlier this week. I can’t imagine City have the morale to muster up a proper defence.