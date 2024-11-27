Pep Guardiola scratches: Man City manager explains head wounds after Feyenoord draw - and issues apology

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

27th Nov 2024, 1:59pm

Pep Guardiola has explained the truth behind the scratches fans saw on his head - and apologised for his earlier comments about them.

The Manchester City boss was spotted with the scratch during the match and was asked about it during his post-match press conference after the 3-3 Champions League draw against Feyenoord.

Guardiola replied that he had caused it with a fingernail, adding apparently as a joke: “I want to harm myself.” He has now insisted that he did not want to make light of issues of self-harm, and has now clarified exactly what happened.

Pep Guardiola was seen with scratch wounds on his head after Man City’s 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord.Pep Guardiola was seen with scratch wounds on his head after Man City’s 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord.
Pep Guardiola was seen with scratch wounds on his head after Man City’s 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fans spotted his wounds on TV after Man City’s losing run ended at the Etihad, but the reigning Premier League champions conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to throw away what was looking like an easy win. Guardiola held his head in his hands in the dugout after a Josko Gvardiol blunder gifted the first Feyenoord goal to Anis Hadj Moussa.

Posting on X earlier today, Guardiola said: “I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this. My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing [email protected].”

