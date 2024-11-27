A football pundit has been banned from talking about a particular club on a TV programme, having been accused of being “unprofessional”.

Live on CBS, former Manchester City player Micah Richards was told not to speak about a certain football team during the channel’s Champions League coverage.

Richards, 36, is one of the co-stars of the Champions League programme alongside fellow ex-players Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher, with Kate Scott presenting. This week, an ongoing saga between Richards and a French club came to a head.

Ligue 1 outfit Brest were beaten 3-0 by FC Barcelona, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo. You see the name of the French club and can see exactly where this is going...

At the beginning of the show, Scott told Richards that he could no longer be trusted to speak about Brest, having giggled about the team name repeatedly in past programmes. She said: “We are going to do a segment about Brest, but unfortunately you’ve consistently proven that you can’t stay professional when talking about Brest so production would ask are you comfortable just staying silent?

“Experience has taught us not to trust you.”

Richards said: “Come on, Kate. I can do this! You can’t trust me?”

Carragher then said he likes Brest’s shape - referring to their formation on the pitch - which left Richards squirming in his chair before Henry suggested they could play with two strikers. He said: “Two big, a big pair up front. One thing you have to say is that you don’t have to be big, you can be small to compete.”

Scott then returned to Richards, asking him: “What do you think Micah? Do you think Barcelona could come a bit quickly for Brest tonight?”

The ex-Man City star added: “You’re trying to get me sacked! I’m taking the fifth.”