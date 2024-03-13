Jamie Carragher clashed with presenter Kate Abdo during an awkward on the air exchange.

Former Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher has been slammed on social media after his awkward interaction with presenter Kate Abdo went viral on social media.

The pair were working on CBS Sports to cover the Champions League round of 16 clash between Arsenal and FC Porto where they were joined by Gunners icon Thierry Henry and former Manchester City star Micah Richards.

The show is renowned for its banter between the quartet, but Carragher was accused of ‘crossing the line’ when he appeared to question Abdo’s loyalty to her partner Malik Scott.

Prior to the incident, Carragher had brought in an Arsenal shirt for Richards to wear when he admitted to being a fan of the team when he was younger, after the team’s penalty shoot-out triumph Carragher too donned the jersey before encouraging Henry and Abdo to join in the fun.

He said: “You (Henry) can wear it next and for the last part you (Abdo) have got to wear it.”

Abdo replied: “No, I’m loyal. Manchester United, thank you very much.”

“You’re not loyal to Malik.” Carragher shot back, as he made reference to Abdo’s boyfriend Malik Scott.

The joke prompted awkward facial expressions from Henry and Richards, while Abdo responded: “What? How can you even say that.”

To which the former Reds defender said: “He hasn’t had a mention on the show tonight.”

Scott is a retired heavyweight boxer, who boasted a record of 38 wins, one draw and three losses from 42 bouts. One of those defeats came to Deontay Wilder, late in his career, and he now works as the Bronze Bomber’s coach.

The pair’s relationship became public on social media earlier this year and Abdo has since posted a number of pictures of herself training with the boxing coach.

Carragher’s comments have been the subject of criticism on social media, former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys now of BeIN Sports said: “I think Kate Abdo is a top pro. I’ve no idea what Carragher is insinuating but he crossed the line again. How many more times?

“That show is like so many more these days - too ‘pally’. It was an accident waiting to happen. Abdo deserves much better.”