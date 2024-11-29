Can Manchester City turn things around this weekend? | Getty Images

There’s really only one place to start this week and that’s at the end.

On Sunday the recently-stoppable force that is Manchester City travel to Anfield to meet the still-pretty-immovable object of Arne Slot’s Liverpool. Over his first dozen Premier League games, Slot has established a solid, composed, and competitive Liverpool side and put them well and truly amongst the title contenders.

This weekend is his chance to make them favourites - and it’s Guardiola’s chance to hit back at his team’s doubters.

The time feels ripe for Slot to put a major dent in their rivals’ title hopes. Rumours of a City demise have, in the past, been greatly exaggerated - but this time does feel slightly different.

It is the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career that any side of his have lost five games in a row, and that his Blues have lost three straight Premier League games. Fans of any other team will be cautious of underestimating City, who have a history of kicking into a higher gear in the second half of the season - but this time does feel different. It is their worst ever run of form under Guardiola.

In the red corner, meanwhile, Slot has become the first Premier League manager to win nine of his first ten games. The only blot on his record is that pesky 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in September and since then they’ve dropped points only against Arsenal, beaten Real Madrid, and sit top of both the Champions League and Premier League.

The only stat that really stands in City’s favour is the recent head-to-head record, which sees them unbeaten in their last four encounters. However, there are a few glaring personnel differences on both sides - in the dugout for Liverpool, and on the pitch for City. This is Slot’s first time facing Guardiola, and the Spaniard will find him and his team a very different prospect to his predecessor.

It’s also the first time since April 2022 that Rodri will not be in City’s lineup to face Liverpool, and he’s not the only one missing. Mateo Kovačić and Oscar Bobb are still out, while John Stones made a cameo against Spurs last weekend before dropping back out of the midweek squad to face Feyenoord. Liverpool, meanwhile, have doubts over Ibrahim Konate and Conor Bradley’s availability but could be boosted by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return.

This game has the potential to be a turning point in the narrative of the season. Lose, and Guardiola’s side will be underdogs for the first time in years. Win, and it could be the boost City need to make the last few weeks a plot device in the story of a fifth consecutive title.

City travel to Anfield at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Watch out for movement in the top five

Blink and you could miss a lot of change at the top of the table this weekend. Liverpool will stay top regardless of their result, but there are only four points between second and seventh place. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton will all be licking their lips at the opportunity to overtake Manchester City.

The Seagulls kick off the weekend’s action against bottom-feeders Southampton on Friday at 8pm before Chelsea host a faltering Aston Villa on Sunday at 1.30pm and Arsenal travel across town to West Ham on Saturday at 5.30pm. With all three sitting on 22 points and City on 23, anything but a City victory at Anfield could see Guardiola’s side fall to fifth. Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are on 19 points each, in sixth and seventh respectively, before clashes with Fulham (Sunday at 1.30pm) and Ipswich (Saturday at 3pm). Do keep an eye on Spurs v Fulham for goals - the Lilywhites put four past City last weekend, and Fulham have only failed to score once this season.

Amorim’s United host Everton, Leicester travel to Brentford, and Wolves and Palace have tough tests

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim will take a second crack at a first Premier League win when his Manchester United host Everton on Sunday at 1.30pm. Having stumbled in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Ipswich but righted themselves (somewhat) for a less-than-comfortable win over Bodø/Glimt on Thursday, Amorim’s side will hope to build some momentum when they take on Sean Dyche’s 15th-placed side.

The other new manager in action is Leicester’s caretaker boss Ben Dawson, who has a tough task on his hands when he takes the Foxes to face Brentford - who are unbeaten at home this season - at 3pm on Saturday.

Wolves had their best result of the season so far with a surprise 4-1 victory over Fulham last weekend, and are looking to give themselves some breathing space from the relegation zone with a third win in a row when they play Bournemouth. It will be a difficult task against a Cherries side who’ve beaten the likes of City and Arsenal already.

Finally, Crystal Palace have the chance to move out of the drop zone if they can pull off a result against Newcastle United. The Magpies’ confidence took a hit after losing to West Ham on Monday, and Palace could be bolstered by the return of Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah to the squad. Both those fixtures take place at 3pm on Saturday.