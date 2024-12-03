Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta injury update ahead of the Gunners hosting Manchester United. Photo: ustin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Although Arsenal won 5-2 away to West Ham, there were plenty of stars who seemed to limp off with knocks.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners are gearing up for a huge match this Wednesday as they take on Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United. Arsenal will be hoping to secure victory as since returning from the international break, they have won three times.

When it comes to Arsenal’s past seven games against Manchester United in north London, Arsenal have won a total of six out of the seven games in all competitions. However, Mikel Arteta is not taking anything for granted and The Mirror reported that he said:"Obviously you can see his fingerprints and what he wants to do straight away. He’s been clear. He's been very successful at Sporting, it was remarkable what he achieved there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta injury update ahead of the Gunners hosting Manchester United. Photo: ustin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

For those of you who watched Arsenal's victory against West Ham, you would have seen that both Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino did not take part and sat out the game with minor issues. However, the most cause for concern when it came to Arsenal injuries was that both Riccardo Clafiori and Gabriel limped off with knocks.

What has Mikel Arteta said about injuries?

Mikel Arteta revealed that “We're going to have a meeting this afternoon. We have done a training session. We monitor and keep some players away from certain activities. After that meeting we'll decide who is fit and available and who will start. They all want to play."