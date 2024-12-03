Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta injury update ahead of the Gunners hosting Manchester United
The Gunners are gearing up for a huge match this Wednesday as they take on Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United. Arsenal will be hoping to secure victory as since returning from the international break, they have won three times.
When it comes to Arsenal’s past seven games against Manchester United in north London, Arsenal have won a total of six out of the seven games in all competitions. However, Mikel Arteta is not taking anything for granted and The Mirror reported that he said:"Obviously you can see his fingerprints and what he wants to do straight away. He’s been clear. He's been very successful at Sporting, it was remarkable what he achieved there.
For those of you who watched Arsenal's victory against West Ham, you would have seen that both Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino did not take part and sat out the game with minor issues. However, the most cause for concern when it came to Arsenal injuries was that both Riccardo Clafiori and Gabriel limped off with knocks.
What has Mikel Arteta said about injuries?
Mikel Arteta revealed that “We're going to have a meeting this afternoon. We have done a training session. We monitor and keep some players away from certain activities. After that meeting we'll decide who is fit and available and who will start. They all want to play."