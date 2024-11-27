Manchester United 'eyeing' Serie A winger who impressed fans during 2024 Euros

Manchester United are weighing up a bid for a player who dazzled during the Euros earlier this year.

While not playing for one of the bigger teams in the tournament, the winger delighted fans with his pace and relentless attacking style. Carrying his country to the knockout stage of the cup, fans were touting him for big things.

Now, Italian media outlets are suggesting that he could be on the move from his current Serie A side - with the Premier League being his most likely destination.

According to Sportmediaset, Napoli are ready to sell star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Manchester United. The sports publication claims Kvaratskhelia is one of new manager Ruben Amorim’s top transfer targets, who would fit nicely into the left-wing of his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was one of the most exciting stars at the 2024 Euros. | Getty Images

What’s more, a bid of just €9m could be enough to get a deal over the line, making Kvaratskhelia a far more attractive option than other highly-touted wingers like Rafael Leao and Lamine Yamal.

Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, said: “We want to reward his progress at Napoli. He still has two years left on his contract. We need to reach an agreement on every point.

“We've already discussed this, and if it remains unresolved, we’ll revisit it at the end of the season. We’ve agreed with the player not to let this distract us on the pitch.”

The two clubs already have a strong relationship, with Scott McTominay moving from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Leicester City close in on new manager

On Monday, news broke that Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper after just five months in charge. The Foxes are currently 16th in the Premier League, scoring four points from their last five games.

A number of managers have been linked with the job, including Graham Potter, David Moyes and England’s interim manager Lee Carsley. But another name has emerged as the front-runner for the role.

Football Insider has reported that talks are progressing with Manchester United’s caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman, who was a prolific striker at Old Trafford during his playing days, guided the Red Devils to an unbeaten run, winning three games and drawing a fourth.

Leicester apparently face competition from Hamburger SV, a German second division side where van Nistelrooy spent one season as a player.