Helmut Duckadam, the legendary Romanian goalkeeper, has died at the age of 65.

Known as one of football's greatest goalkeepers, Duckadam cemented his place in history with his heroic performance in the 1986 European Cup final against Barcelona, earning him the title 'The Hero of Seville’, where he stunned Barcelona.

The match ended 0-0, and Duckadam's incredible feat of saving all four penalties in the shootout secured Steaua's victory. He stopped attempts from Alexanco, Pedraza, Pichi Alonso, and Marcos Alonso, ensuring a heartbreaking defeat for the Spanish side.

Duckadam's career, however, was tragically cut short. Shortly after his triumph against Barcelona, he developed complications in his arm that sidelined him for two years and led to his early retirement before he turned 30. He also faced ongoing health issues, including severe heart problems, over the years.

In a 2020 interview, Duckadam said: "I had about five operations on my hand. I also had a knee replacement... I’ve had enough surgeries! When I walk through the airport, all those machines beep. For 34 years, I’ve been taking between 18 and 20 pills a day."

Duckadam underwent numerous surgeries, including open-heart surgery in September 2024.

Speaking about his iconic performance in a UEFA interview on the 30th anniversary of Steaua’s victory, Duckadam revealed his thought process during the penalty shootout: "I put myself in the shoes of Marcos (Alonso). I thought to myself: 'This goalkeeper has chosen a side tonight, he's going to dive the same way.' So, I chose the other side. He (Marcos) thought the same, and I dove to the left and saved the fourth penalty."