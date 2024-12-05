Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta are big fans of this Brazilian winger. | Getty Images

Two of the Premier League’s top sides are keeping a close eye on a highly-rated Brazilian winger.

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to duke it out for the services of LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec. The 23-year-old is impressing scouts in the MLS, with an abundance of clubs monitoring his progress.

According to CaughtOffside, the likes of Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Napoli are also interested in his signature. With his versatility on the wing, Pec could be a surprise solution to problems faced by both Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool may well need some fresh attacking options if Mohamed Salah leaves at the end of the season, while Diogo Jota’s time at Anfield has been marred by inconsistent fitness. Meanwhile, Arsenal are unlikely to keep Raheem Sterling past his season-long loan and he could also provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

That being said, it’s unknown whether the clubs are gearing up to make an actual move for Pec, or if they are simply scouting him for the time being.

Rodri makes Man City push

Even though he’s been sidelined by a season-long injury, football is rarely leaving Rodri’s mind right now.

Some of us would have happily resigned ourselves to a few months on the sofa, booted up the PlayStation and trucked through a backlog of video games - or binge watched our entire Netflix list. But the Spanish midfielder is keeping himself well and truly engaged with the club.

The Metro has reported that Rodri, 28, has urged Manchester City to consider signing 22-year-old winger Nico Williams. His Euro 2024 teammate is currently plying his trade at Athletic Bilbao, and is on the watchlists of basically every top club in Europe.

Nico Williams could make a big-money move soon. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking at the AS Awards via video link, he was asked by the host if he would take Williams with him to Man City. Rodri said: “Yes, yes. Right now if I was taking him I would also be taking him to teach him a little bit about the cold in England, although it’s similar to Bilbao.

“But yes, I would take him with me without a doubt.”

Williams has a £48.1m release clause in his contract, and his current Bilbao salary of £166,000 per week was thought to be a major sticking point in negotiations last summer.