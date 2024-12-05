Serie A side Fiorentina issues update on Edoardo Bove after footballer collapsed on the pitch
Edoardo Bove was rushed to hospital last Saturday (November 30) after he fell to the ground unchallenged in the 16th minute of Fiorentina’s game against Inter Milan, leading to the match being abandoned.
Bove was immediately taken to the Careggi hospital in Florence, following reports that a defibrillator was used on the pitch to restart his heart. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed that Bove regained consciousness shortly after arriving at the hospital, with teammates rushing to his side.
Among the first to visit him were Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi and teammate Martinez Quarta. Danilo Cataldi, who had rushed to Bove’s aid on the field, also came to the hospital, along with Rolando Mandragora, Pietro Terracciano, Luca Ranieri, and Dodo, among others.
Now, Fiorentina’s general manager Alessandro Ferrari has provided an update on the midfielder’s condition - confirming that the player had been moved out of intensive care.
He said: “Edoardo is doing well, he is recovering and we are happy. We have to be patient and have respect for him. He changed [hospital] wards so things are better.”
Ahead of a cup match this week, fans unveiled a tifo featuring his kit number, four, while others held scarves in solidarity. Players also displayed banners on the pitch before kick-off, including one that said: “Now we’ll wait for you.”
Bove, currently on loan at Fiorentina from Roma, has made 14 appearances for the club and scored his first goal against his parent team in October. An Italy youth international, he has represented his country at every level up to the under-21s but has yet to earn a senior call-up.