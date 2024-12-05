The boss of Serie A club Fiorentina has updated fans on the condition of one of their players after he collapsed on the pitch last weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edoardo Bove was rushed to hospital last Saturday (November 30) after he fell to the ground unchallenged in the 16th minute of Fiorentina’s game against Inter Milan, leading to the match being abandoned.

Bove was immediately taken to the Careggi hospital in Florence, following reports that a defibrillator was used on the pitch to restart his heart. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed that Bove regained consciousness shortly after arriving at the hospital, with teammates rushing to his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the first to visit him were Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi and teammate Martinez Quarta. Danilo Cataldi, who had rushed to Bove’s aid on the field, also came to the hospital, along with Rolando Mandragora, Pietro Terracciano, Luca Ranieri, and Dodo, among others.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, 22, suddenly dropped to the ground in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. The match was immediately suspended. | Getty Images

Now, Fiorentina’s general manager Alessandro Ferrari has provided an update on the midfielder’s condition - confirming that the player had been moved out of intensive care.

He said: “Edoardo is doing well, he is recovering and we are happy. We have to be patient and have respect for him. He changed [hospital] wards so things are better.”

Ahead of a cup match this week, fans unveiled a tifo featuring his kit number, four, while others held scarves in solidarity. Players also displayed banners on the pitch before kick-off, including one that said: “Now we’ll wait for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bove, currently on loan at Fiorentina from Roma, has made 14 appearances for the club and scored his first goal against his parent team in October. An Italy youth international, he has represented his country at every level up to the under-21s but has yet to earn a senior call-up.