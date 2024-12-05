A close eye is being kept on an England international who could be snatched up for free in a few months.

The Englishman, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season - but has vowed to fight for his place in the starting XI at Old Trafford, having fallen out of favour under previous boss Erik ten Hag. Amorim’s 3-4-3 system makes his United comeback possible, with an additional defensive position that needs filling.

Unfortunately for Maguire, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez and Leny Yoro (who is returning from injury) seem to be preferred; even full back Noussair Mazraoui has been playing centre back ahead of him. But Maguire’s footballing career seems far from doomed, with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire could be departing Old Trafford at the end of the season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, clubs are “queueing up” to sign him when his contract expires. The publication added that as things stand, West Ham United is Maguire’s most likely destination in the summer, although that is subject to change.

Man United’s former chief scout Mick Brown said: “Any club who wants a solid and experienced leader and centre-back will be interested in Harry Maguire. If United decide to let him go at the end of the season, there are clubs queuing up for his signature, so he won’t be short of options.”

Wolves star could step up to the big leagues

What a dismal season it’s been so far for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their first 10 games or so was one of the toughest fixture runs the Premier League could throw their way, and despite sitting on zero points at the time, many pundits thought they would turn things around as soon as the games became easier.

That simply hasn’t been the case, with a 4-0 thrashing by Everton last night leaving Wolves 19th in the Premier League, three points from safety and with the second worst goal difference in the league (-14).

But forward Matheus Cunha has been a standout star this season, having bagged seven goals and three assists. Now, his performances have put clubs at the sharp end of the Premier League on alert.

Matheus Cunha has impressed the Premier League’s top sides this season. | Getty Images

CaughtOffside has reported that a number of clubs are monitoring his situation, but it’s Arsenal who are most keen on the Brazilian. Other interested clubs include the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United.

But the Gunners have reportedly asked Wolves for more information about their star man, and we can expect to see some Arsenal scouts in the crowd at the Molineux in the coming weeks.