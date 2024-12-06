Manchester United have laid out their plans for the January transfer window - and are going ‘all in’ on one particular position.

New manager Ruben Amorim has a fair amount of depth in most positions at Old Trafford, despite the futures of midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen hanging in the balance.

But one position sticks out as an urgent priority for the club - and Amorim has two players on his shopping list, one of whom he has managed before. It comes as Man United sit 13th in the Premier League table, one position higher than they were when Erik ten Hag was sacked.

With attacking returns still somewhat inconsistent, Amorim is pushing hard to sign a striker in the January transfer window. According to A Bola, Viktor Gyokeres is his dream signing, having turned him into one of Europe’s top forwards during their time together at Sporting CP.

Can Viktor Gyokeres be tempted to Old Trafford by his former manager? | Getty Images

But Gyokeres, 26, won’t come cheap as Sporting are reportedly “standing firm” on his £83m price tag. Should Man United fail to secure his services, they also have Victor Boniface on the backburner. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has been in the news recently for being hospitalised after a car crash, but on the pitch has certainly made a name for himself as part of the team that toppled Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Davies deciding his future

Speaking of Bayern Munich, there has been plenty of talk about the future of one of their biggest stars.

Left back Alphonso Davies is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and much like Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid are keen on snapping him up as a free agent. Man United had also cited interest - but their hopes could all soon be dashed.

According to Sky Sports Germany, “significant progress” has been made on Davies’ future.

Posting on X, journalist Florian Plettenberg said: “Bayern have made significant progress regarding a contract extension with Alphonso Davies beyond 2025. Negotiations are ongoing and positive, key figures already discussed. But some more details need to be clarified.

“The focus is on a new long-term contract. In terms of salary, Davies has made significant concessions to Bayern. Further crucial talks are set to take place before Christmas. Not a done deal yet.”