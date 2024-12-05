Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface rushed to hospital after car accident: "God says my time hasn't come"

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

5th Dec 2024, 11:52am
A Bundesliga star was rushed to hospital after getting caught up in a car accident, it has been confirmed.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface sustained minor injuries following a car accident on Saturday, November 30.

The Nigerian international had earlier secured Leverkusen’s victory with a decisive goal in their 2-1 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt. But later that evening, the 23-year-old was hospitalised after the Mercedes he was traveling in was involved in a serious crash.

Victor Boniface was rushed to hospital after a car accident at the weekend.placeholder image
Victor Boniface was rushed to hospital after a car accident at the weekend. | AFP via Getty Images

According to a statement from Leverkusen, Boniface is “fine” and only suffered minor hand injuries. A source close to the player also told German newspaper Bild that he is “doing well considering the circumstances and is only slightly injured.”

Boniface shared images and a video of his wrecked Mercedes on Instagram, including a photo of his bloodied hand and a selfie from the hospital, where he simply said: “Thank you lord.” The following day, he posted messages on social media adding: “God is the greatest - my time hasn’t come.”

Reports suggest that Boniface was not driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was reportedly on his way to Frankfurt Airport to pick up friends.

