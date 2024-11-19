Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old dance teacher has died as a result of a car crash in the exact same place her sister died five years ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexia Vecchiato passed away a week after a car crash in Udine, Italy, on November 7. The crash took place at the exact location where her sister Gaia suffered a fatal car accident five years earlier at the age of 21.

Alexia, from Castions di Strada, in the province of Udine, was rushed to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine and, shortly thereafter, the doctors could do nothing but declare her brain dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Renault Clio she was driving crashed into the wall of a house before overturning, according to local media reports. Tragically, the accident took place in the same spot where five years earlier, her sister Gaia had lost her life in a road accident.

Alexia Vecchiato, 22. She died a week after a car crash in Udine, Italy, which happened at the exact location where her sister Gaia suffered a fatal car accident five years earlier | NF/newsX

Gaia had been just 21 years old in May 2019 when she died instantly in an accident that occurred while she was returning from an evening with her friends. She was in the passenger seat when the car went off the road and ended up crashing into a road sign.

There were four other young people on board, between 18 and 27 years old. They were rescued and taken to the hospital, but none of them suffered injuries as serious as Gaia's.

Local media said that the young woman's family and their community have been devastated by grief once again. Their parents agreed to have Alexia's organs donated so that other people's lives can be saved. The young woman donated her heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas and corneas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dance studio where she worked said on social media: "A piece of news we never wanted to hear. Rest in peace little star, protect us from up there and keep dancing always, we will dance for you from here and we will always remember you in the best way we can.

"You have never been an employee or 'a teacher of the school', you have always been part of the school, you have always been told that you were a daughter, a sister, a colleague, the only one to whom we gave the keys and with these included those of our heart. We love you and we will always love you. Goodbye, little angel."

It is currently unclear why Alexia crashed, with the authorities investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Story: NewsX