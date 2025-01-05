Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TikToker shared a chilling message before she was found dead alongside her ex-husband.

The TikToker shared a chillingly positive message on social media about their ongoing divorce before she was found dead. Jennifer Sheffield and her estranged husband Brandon Sheffield were found dead in what police told Dark Horse Press Now was a murder-suicide.

Jennifer said in a video shared to her TikTok on 10 December: "So, I'm about to be a newly single mom, and I am in the middle of divorce. My husband is being incredible, though, and truly we are... we're working together. Everything's great."

And while she acknowledged that she was "a little scared" about the future, Jennifer was also looking forward to navigating life on her own. She added: "I've never done this before, I've never been on my own before. So, if you have any tips - saving money, making money, anything like that - I would really appreciate it."

A TikToker shared a chilling message before she was found dead alongside her ex-husband. (Photo: @jsheff13 on TikTok) | @jsheff13 on TikTok

Jennifer and Brandon were found dead in a Brandon, Mississippi home on 28 December at around 7:19 a.m., Brandon Police Department chief Joseph French told Dark Horse Press Now. Authorities were called to the residence after family members reported obvious signs of foul play.

Upon authorities' arrival, both Jennifer and Brandon were deceased, with it appearing that Brandon had shot Jennifer before shooting himself, Chief French said to the outlet. However, officials are still looking into the case.

French shared in a statement to WJTV: “This is an ongoing investigation. I would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for their assistance with the Crime Scene Unit to assist with processing the scene.”