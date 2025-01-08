Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who became engaged to his influencer girlfriend weeks before they were both found dead in their Vietnamese hotel room had told his friend he was “super happy and excited” days before his death.

They were discovered at the Hoa Ch. Tourist Villa, in the town of Hoi An, at around 11.18am on Boxing Day (Thursday December 26) in separate rooms.

Cleaners found the bodies of social media manager and travel influencer Otteson in her bed in room 101 and her South African partner Els in room 201. Both victims had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa starting from July 4 last year.

In the days before his death, a friend of Els, who did not want to be named, said he had sent him a voice message and had "sounded super happy and excited for Christmas". As he spoke to The Times, he added: "I think their plans were just to be together and experience [Christmas] in a new country. It's very tragic." The friend described them as a ­vibrant and fun-loving couple who adored each other.

Otterson had also posted an inspirational quote to her Instagram account in the weeks leading up to her sudden death. It read: “everything comes to you at the right time”. It was part of a carousel of images that the tragic star posted showing the fun she had been having as the couple travelled. The post was captioned “little moments”.

No cause of death has not been announced for the couple.

Quang Nam Provincial Police conducted an investigation at the scene. Autopsies were also ordered. A provincial police spokesperson said: “There were no signs of ransacking at the scene. The victims’ belongings and phones were untouched.”

Initial reports indicated no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies of the couple. Police were photographed collecting several empty bottles of alcohol from both rooms and taking them away for forensic analysis.

In a YouTube video Otteson posted to announce her engagement to Els the pair were seen kissing and holding hands as they walked through Hoi An. Els, who has worked as a barista and a stand-up comedian, said in the video: “We’re just two people from opposite ends of the world, living in Asia, which is quite precious, I think.

Travel influencer Greta Marie Otteson, aged 33, and her new fiancé Arno Quinton Els, age 36, have been named as the couple found dead in a Vietnam villa on Boxing Day 2024. Photo by Instagram/@itsgretamariee. | Instagram/@itsgretamariee

Speaking of his love for his wife-to-be, he added: “Life outside is always a bit chaotic so it’s nice to have someone who can just ground you and keep you sane.”

A friend of the pair posted of the love they had for each other on X: “Greta loved Arno unconditionally and was his bedrock, giving him the freedom to do what he needed to without a faltering foundation and I don’t know many people who could be that selfless in the support of the people they love.

“What an incredible example. They celebrated each other there and I know they will continue doing that, wherever they are.”

A statement from a family spokesperson, posted on X, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Greta Otteson and Arno Els have passed away in Vietnam on the 26th of December.

“Please respect the family’s privacy as they have not yet completed all investigations at this time.”

They then added: “Please people, we don’t have all the answers right now. Greta and Arno’s families have not yet claimed their bodies. Please, I’m begging you, respect their pain and privacy. Do not speculate.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a ­British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities.”