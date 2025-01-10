Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bodybuilder, ex MMA fighter and alleged ex Hells Angel was shot outside the gym three times in the genitals - supposedly because he “owed money to everyone”.

34-year-old Saman Baghi was shot three times in the “penis and buttocks” - but he survived, although he had to flee for his life.

Baghi had posted a story to his Instagram page moments before the shooting showing himself sitting on an exercise bike at the Real Club Padel in Marbella, Spain, which apparently alerted his enemies to his location.

Sources in Germany told the Olive Press that Baghi was “quite the VIP target”. The source added: “He was an enforcer for the Hell’s Angels, bringing them in lots of money, until he was forced out of the gang after falling out with the leader.

“We don’t know if he has any affiliation now, but he owed a lot of people money and made a lot of enemies when in the motorcycle gang by threatening people and beating them up.”

According to witnesses, the person who shot Baghi was dressed in black gym clothing and waited for him outside of the gym, which the bodybuilder was known to frequent daily.

Baghi uploaded the story at around 1pm on Thursday January 2, and was shot around 2.15pm. German publication Bild reported “one bullet went through his buttocks and grazed his penis. The second hit his anus, the third pierced his left leg.”

Baghi, who was bleeding heavily, was able to “drag himself back inside the building, but the masked perpetrator followed him and continued to fire”, according to the publication. “But the gun jammed, probably saving Saman B.’s life.”

The gunman allegedly fled the scene on a motorbike. It is understood that no arrests have been made at the time of writing.

Baghi was rushed to hospital for medical care and was treated for his injuries, as well as severe blood loss. He was said to be discharged later the same day. Two of the bullets, however, will likely remain in his groin area forever as it is too risky to try to extract them, according to reports.

The reports also say that Baghi is expected to make a full recovery and “everything is working down there”.

Baghi has 77,000 Instagram followers. He shows off his life of luxury online, including posting photos of expensive cars, watches and lavish trips around the world.