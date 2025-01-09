Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a social media star who they allege kidnapped two women and then fled the country.

26-year-old Corey Pritchett Junior is accused of kidnapping the unidentified women after they went bowling with him in Houston, United States, back in November, according to a criminal complaint seen by People.

According to the three-page document, Pritchett met up with the two victims, aged 19 and 20, at a gym. They all did a workout together and Pritchett then invited them to join him in a bowling game at a nearby bowling alley.

After two of his friends joined them, however, the women allege the trio began to "act suspicious by constantly looking around." Pritchett allegedly told the women there was a rival group at the bowling alley, according to the complaint.

Later, he offered to drop the women off at one of their homes, but as he was driving he allegedly began threatening them with a gun, states then complaint.

He then called an identified woman and allegedly asked her if he "should just go ahead and do it”. He supposedly told the victims that nobody would be able to hear them scream and that "no one could ever find them”.

Youtuber Corey Pritchett Junior, aged 26, is accused of kidnapping two women - but he claims he's been set up. An arrest warrant has been issued for him. Photo by X/@cjsosmooth. | X/@cjsosmooth

The woman on the phone allegedly responded "yes" to Pritchett’s question, the victims told police. Pritchett also allegedly told the women "I'm gonna f*** y’all and kill y’all." The victim’s also told police that "he (Pritchett) believes someone is after him and that he is accused of setting someone's car on fire."

The complaint states that took away the women's phones and even shot his gun several times out his window, per the complaint. He then stopped the car, let the women get out of the car and allegedly told them ‘this is your only opportunity’. He then supposedly drove away, leaving them by the side of the road.

They victims said they walked for over an hour until they found a passerby who helped them contact the police so they could report the incident, which happened on November 23 last year.

On December 26, Pritchett was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, but he had already fled the country. Investigators were unable to contact him and learned from his social media that he had gone to Dubai on December 9, per the complaint.

The FBI said, however, that he had bought a one-way flight ticket to Qatar in December. It's unclear how he might have gotten from Qatar to Dubai, which is in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

Pritchett has 3.9 million followers on his YouTube account @CoreySSG31. On his Twitter and TikTok accounts, he shared several videos calling the accusations fake, claiming he'd been "set up".

Pritchett is currently facing two counts of aggravated kidnapping, as per Harris County court records.

He posted photos claiming he was on his way back to the U.S., but it is not known if he has arrived in the country. "Guess I gotta meet with the FBI to see what the fuss about," he wrote in one post.

Pritchett started his YouTube career in 2016, and has been known for sharing family vlogs, challenges, and pranks.