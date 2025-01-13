Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Youtuber is allegedly “on the run” after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Patrick Julianelle, known as “PopularMM0s” to his fans online, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault as part of a plea bargain back in November 2024, and was ordered to serve 12 months probation. He was also given several other penalities. Now, however, there are reports that he has not kept the plea bargain agreement.

A warrant has supposedly been issued against the social media star, who is 35 years old, for violating his probation - as reported by a local publication.

Julianelle was arrested in March or allegedly assaulting a police officer, and was sentenced in November. The incident occurred during an altercation in Florida, where he allegedly resisted arrest and caused minor injuries to the officer involved. As part of the plea deal, the YouTuber avoided jail time by agreeing to probation, according to Dexerto.

Patrick Julianelle, known as “PopularMM0s” to his fans on Youtube, is supposedly 'on the run' after violating his probabtion, two months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. Photo by Youtube. | Youtube

In addition to probation, Julianelle was required to write an apology letter to the officer he assaulted, donate $1,000 to the Police Memorial Fund, and complete 100 hours of community service. It’s not known which of these terms he has allegedly breached.

He is a well-known Minecraft YouTuber who has created a channel with 17 million subscribers. According to his YouTube bio, PopularMMOs describes his channel as a "source for epic Minecraft.”

Julianelle is not the only Youtuber facing legal trouble at the moment. Brandon William Liedtke, who goes by the name ProfoundEffectTarot the platform, has been arrested for attacking uncle of teenage rival he accused of putting black magic on him. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Corey Pritchett Junior, who they allege kidnapped two women and then fled the country.