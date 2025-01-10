Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Father of actor Tom Holland, Dominic Holland, has shared details about the Spiderman star’s recent engagement to Zendaya.

In a blog post on his Patreon account, comedian and author Dominic revealed that the proposal was “properly thought out,” including Tom asking for Zendaya’s father’s permission beforehand.

“The big news this week is a good example of just such an opportunity for me — are they/aren’t they engaged? Zendaya wearing a ring and Tom nowhere to be seen adding to the intrigue,” Dominic, 57, wrote in the post. “The engagement has now been confirmed and why I am writing about it here but without adding anything new and juicy like a date, venue, guest list …”

Dominic praised his son for meticulously planning the proposal. “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared,” he shared. “He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

In contrast, Dominic jokingly reflected on his own less-than-perfect proposal to his wife, Nikki Holland. “I, on the other hand, was woefully ill-prepared, almost as though I wasn’t taking it seriously,” he admitted.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken the next step in their relationship (Pic:Getty) | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dominic also acknowledged the unique challenges Tom and Zendaya face as a high-profile couple but expressed confidence in their ability to navigate their relationship in the public eye.

“And even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention,” Dominic wrote, “With us an example, with Nikki helming this family and my ‘wisdom’ on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

Dominic concluded with admiration for the way Tom and Zendaya handle the pressures of fame. “I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them, and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb,” he added.

Dominic’s post also highlighted his pride in his children, including Tom and his siblings, Paddy, Harry, and Sam Holland, while joking that their success might be more of a “fluke” than his parenting skills.