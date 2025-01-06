Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland, one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, are officially engaged, according to TMZ.

The news comes after Zendaya was spotted wearing a stunning engagement ring at the Golden Globes on Sunday, sparking speculation about the couple’s next step in their relationship.

According to sources close to the pair, the Spider-Man star proposed between Christmas and New Year’s in an intimate setting at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States. “Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement—it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal—instead, it was very romantic and intimate,” a source revealed.

The proposal was a private moment shared exclusively between Tom and Zendaya, with no family members present. Zendaya’s dazzling engagement ring, which she wore to the Golden Globes, caught massive attention, with sources describing the diamond as “HUGE” and suggesting Tom spared no expense.

The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming several years earlier. Since then, they have maintained a low-profile relationship, rarely commenting publicly on their romance but remaining a favourite among fans.

While Tom and Zendaya are now engaged, wedding planning is reportedly on hold for the time being. “They’ve both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up, so it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning,” sources shared.