Make your life easier by following our guide on how to watch the 2025 Golden Globe nominees

As the 2025 awards season takes shape, there’s still a host of films to get through before next year’s ceremony.

From “Anora” to “A Different Man,” the task of trying to follow most of them might be daunting.

But here’s how you can watch the 2025 nominated films in the United Kingdom - and when they’re released on digital platforms

If the upcoming trailer for the new “Superman” movie isn’t for you, then maybe one of the many films nominated for a Golden Globe might be of interest instead?

With the nominees announced for the 2025 event, officially kickstarting the 2025 awards season, now seems the right time to start checking out some of those who have received nods - be it the films or the acting talents involved themselves.

Though many of the films have already made their premieres at the array of film festivals throughout 2024 and some have arrived on streaming services, the plethora of nominees might be a little daunting to track all at the same time.

But being the intrepid pop culture “nerd” (which I’m happen to own up to), and knowing that I too am probably going to need to catch up on next year’s awards favourites, I decided to take a look at what is coming to UK cinemas in the new year, what is already screening at your local Vue, Odeon, Everyman or Cineworld and what is coming to streaming services before the big events - the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

So get out that 2025 planner from your stocking nice and early, or lay claim to the TV set over the holiday period, as we take a look at how to watch the 2025 Golden Globe nominees before the ceremony on January 6 2025.

What Golden Globe nominated films can I watch at home in the United Kingdom?

Here's how you can watch the 2025 Golden Globe nominees in the United Kingdom ahead of next year's ceremony. | A24/Universal/Paramount/Netflix/Getty Images/Canva

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Anora” - in UK cinemas now

“Challengers” - available to stream on Prime Video

“Emilia Pérez” - available to stream on Netflix

“A Real Pain” - available to rent or buy through digital retailers on December 31 2024

“The Substance” - available to stream through MUBi

“Wicked” - in UK cinemas now

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl” - arriving in UK cinemas on February 28 2025

Angelina Jolie, “Maria” - available to stream on Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” - arriving in UK cinemas on January 10 2024

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” - still playing in selected UK cinemas

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” - arriving in UK cinemas on February 21 2025

Kate Winslet, “Lee” - available to stream now through Sky Cinema

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” - opening in UK cinemas on January 24 2025

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” - opening in UK cinemas on January 17 2025

Daniel Craig, “Queer” - in UK cinemas now

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” - available to rent or buy through digital retailers

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” - in UK cinemas now

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice” - available to rent or buy through digital retailers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch” - in cinemas now

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” - in UK cinemas now

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” - available to stream on Netflix

Mikey Madison, “Anora” - in UK cinemas now

Demi Moore, “The Substance” - available to stream on MUBi

Zendaya, “Challengers” - available to stream on Prime Video

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” - available to rent or buy through digital retailers on December 31 2024

Hugh Grant, “Heretic” - available to rent or buy through digital retailers

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night” - in UK cinemas on January 31 2025

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” - available to stream on Disney+

Glen Powell, “Hit Man” - available to stream on Netflix

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” - available to stream on Apple TV

