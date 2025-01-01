Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milk & Blush hair expert reveals the top hair trends you will be seeing everywhere in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Year, new you! Yes I said it but searches for new hairstyles always rise at the beginning of a new year as we all want a fresh new start along with a new look for a better 2025. Hair Expert, Nicole Petty, from Milk & Blush shares her expert tips on which haircuts will be taking over 2025. Ready for a fresh start?

The top hair trends for 2025 are here, and they’re about to shake up your styling routine in the best way. From cuts inspired by our furry friends to looks that embrace effortless texture, here are the top five styles we’ll be continuing into 2025…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kitty Cut (Up 10,471% YoY)

With a name like the kitty cut, you’d be forgiven for picturing cat ears, but this trend’s name is actually in reference to the softness and feline femininity of the cut. Unlike the wolf cut, the kitty cut’s edgier big sister, the kitty cut takes a more delicate approach to layering. Soft face-framing pieces and gentle layering are the crux of this hairstyle.

And with 49,500 average monthly Google searches which are continuing to climb (up 23 percent over the last three months), this trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Thanks to the subtlety of this cut, it works perfectly for almost all hair types. It’s particularly great for those who are growing out their curtain bangs.

However, those with fine hair might want to invest in hair extensions to ensure their ends don’t appear too wispy when cutting in layers. If you’re considering trying out the kitty cut for yourself, take inspiration from the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Laura Harrier and Rachel Zegler.

The Mouse Haircut (Up 8,900% YoY)

Another animal-inspired hair trend, the mouse haircut has been quickly growing in popularity, accumulating a whopping 5,724 percent increase in search volume over the last three months alone. Modest, understated and above all chic, this trend is perfect for those looking to give long, flat locks a modern update without wanting an intense styling routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring very subtle long layers and complete with a full fringe, this style works best as a low-maintenance look for those with fine to medium-density straight or gently wavy hair types. Look to Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson and Daisy Edgar-Jones who have been touted as celebrity examples of the mouse-cut trend.

Sabrina Carpenter-Inspired Bangs (Up 1,041% YoY)

Please, please, please give us more of Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic bouncy curtain bangs for 2025. Curtain bangs have easily been the most popular style of fringe for the last five years, but Sabrina’s uber-bouncy bombshell bangs take the humble curtain bang to the next level. Her fringe has become so popular it’s inspired 22,200 searches on Google every month, increasing 22 percent in the last three months.

The secret to these bangs is to keep them longer than you might expect; the smallest piece should be scraping the bridge of your nose, while the remainder of the fringe graduating into the rest of the hair.

One thing to keep in mind before opting for this particular trend is whether you’re truly committed to styling your hair every morning. These signature bangs rely on a well-maintained blowout for that perfect bounce and volume, which can take some time to style, as well as investment in quality volumizing sprays and mousses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micro-Bobs (Up 83% YoY)

The French bob can step aside; the bobs of 2025 are getting even bolder. This year, we’ll be seeing bobs take on shorter, sleeker lengths, delivering a sharp, modern edge that’s all about refined simplicity. This look is all about chic minimalism, trading in length for maximum impact. With search volume up 124 percent over the last three months alone, the micro-bob continues to steal the spotlight as more people crave a low-maintenance yet polished style.

The micro-bob works beautifully for all hair types and a skilled hair stylist can tailor its shape and length to flatter almost all face shapes. Best of all, it’s a cut that emphasises the natural movement and texture of your hair, allowing for a low-maintenance yet sophisticated vibe. For inspiration, think Lily Collins, America Ferrara and Ayoe Debir who’ve effortlessly rocked this trend.

Fluffy Hair (Up 83% YoY)

2025 is the year to embrace the fluff, with the trend gaining a whopping 368,000 monthly Google searches each month on average. The style is a playful nod to the big-hair days of the ’80s, but with a softer, more effortless twist. This trend is all about texture and body, and achieving a slightly wild and airy finish that’s both romantic and rebellious.

Achieving the fluffy look doesn’t require intense heat styling. Instead, focus on building volume with lightweight mousses, volumizing sprays, and diffusing techniques. Adding texture with a bit of sea salt spray or styling powder can also help enhance that airy, full effect without weighing your hair down. For a dose of fluffy hair inspiration, look no further than Zendaya, Matilda Djerf or even Julia Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now