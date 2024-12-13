He’s a skinny mess with a straggly combover and has a habit of letting his tongue loll out - and Muppet is now officially Britain’s ugliest dog.

After sifting through scores of entries from dog owners who were each convinced their pet was the worst-looking in the country, judges from ParrotPrint.com have named their winner.

Muppet, an adorable Chinese Crested, has been revealed as the winner of Britain's ugliest dog competition. The pooch is from Peterborough | Imageexclusive.co.uk / ParrotPrint

Adorable Muppet won the hearts of the judges and the nation after starring on ITV’s This Morning alongside some of the other finalists and has been named Britain’s ugliest dog.

Muppet the Chinese Crested, who has been named Britain's Ugliest dog, during his spa day | Imageexclusive.co.uk / ParrotPrint

The Chinese Crested from Peterborough enjoyed his prize of a pamper session at a luxury doggie spa followed by a Christmas-themed photoshoot.

The treatments included a mud bath and thalassotherapy, a therapeutic practice which involved Muppet being bathed in seawater.

After a deep cleanse, Muppet was blow-dried and made to feel lovely and soft followed by a little spray of fragrance, to ensure he smelled as good as he looked.

Despite the dubious honour, Muppet’s owner Bev Nicholson from Peterborough said her pet is beautiful inside and out.

She said: “I am aware he’s an odd one but all I see is Muppet and I think he is quite gorgeous. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder after all.

“I know people say there’s no such thing as an ugly dog, but it is just a term of endearment. There are ugly humans aren’t there, the difference is Muppet has inner beauty. He’s not just a pink dog with a comb-over.

“Walks often take some time as people want to stop us, especially if he’s riding home in his stroller, we call it his chariot. He loves it in there, he’s warm and at a height where he’s happier. People often take selfies with him with their tongues sticking out too.

“When I was told Muppet had won it gave me the giggles! I am happy for him; he knows no different and it’s nice that a little wonky rescue dog has ended up with this dubious title. Muppet loved his mud bath and apart from a naughty poop at the photography studio he behaved perfectly and the photos look fabulous. All in all it’s been a great experience.”

Twelve-year-old Muppet isn’t the first in the family to win a prestigious title, following in the paw steps of his brother Mugly who was crowned the world’s ugliest dog in 2012.

Muppet succeeds last year's winner, Peggy whose victory catapulted her to fame and fortune, appearing in this summer's blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

Head judge and founder of competition organiser ParrotPrint.com Matt Dahan can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this year’s winner. He said: “We didn’t think we would find another dog like last year's winner Peggy, but Muppet manages to be both cute and ugly all at the same time and we think he has the same star quality. He is so loved and pampered by Bev which is lovely to see and we are delighted they enjoyed the pamper session and photoshoot.

“We’re all really happy to name Muppet as the winner of our competition and are looking forward to finding out what the future holds for them both.”