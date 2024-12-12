Selena Gomez has shared that she and her boyfriend Benny Blanco are engaged.

Gomez announced on Instagram that she is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. Several A-list pals commented on the social media post congratulating the star including Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B and bestie Taylor Swift.

The singer shared the loved-up duo's happy news by posting photos of her engagement ring, while other pictures showed her beaming on a picnic after the proposal and celebrating with her new fiancé.

She captioned the romantic post: "forever begins now.." Benny commented: "hey wait… that’s my wife."

Taylor Swift has offered to be a flower girl following Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco | Getty Images for NARAS

The pair have been inundated with messages of congratulations and Taylor commented: “Yes I will be the flower girl." Selena and Taylor have been good friends for more than a decade.

They are first believed to have bonded in 2008 after going on a double date with Jonas Brothers stars Nick, now 32, and Joe Jonas, 35, respectively. Selena spilled in 2017: “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical.

“It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

Earlier this year, Benny admitted he saw marriage in their future. Back in May, he told The Howard Stern Show: "When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this."

Selena and Benny - who first met in 2019 and started dating four years later - confirmed their romance in December 2023 and the Emilia Perez star explained that the pair made the decision to share some of their relationship publicly - a choice that has made her feel "safe" with her partner.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.

"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it', they're like, 'Oh, well there's you, just going to Sushi Park’. But there's so much of my relationship people don't see - that's just mine."

