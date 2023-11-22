Thanksgiving is a huge holiday in the US so what do the A-Listers have planned for the special day?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally it’s a day to be thankful however, celebrities love to host the most lavish parties. Thanksgiving in the US is a bigger holiday than Christmas to most people. It’s a day spent with family enjoying lots of delicious food. When it comes to celebrities they love a good get together and take the opportunity to put on the biggest spread.

This year the holiday will be on Thursday November 28 with many families getting together for food and drink, as well as tuning in to watch the American department store Macy's hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. But what do the celebrities do for the national holiday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years the Kardashians/Jenner clan have celebrated the Turkey day with an elaborate dinner party. Over the years the family have got together and shared photos of their special meal on Instagram Stories. As well as the traditional turkey and random donut bar. They also enjoyed a s’mores bar and a mile-long charcuterie board all whilst listening to a harpist.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have revealed that they plan on spending the holiday together with both their families. Last year Travis bought a new $6 million mansion to host Thanksgiving. The singer is currently on a break from her Eras tour which will continue in Canada from December 6.

Selena Gomez previously enjoyed a ‘friends-giving’ with besties Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. The trio decided to forget all about tradition and spent the day making the British classic of fish and chips instead.

Hailey Bieber will be enjoying the celebrations as a fist time-mum to baby Jack. The model previously shared a slew of images on Thanksgiving and exactly what she was thankful for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailey Bieber shared images of herself all cuddled up with husband, Justin Bieber and the caption "so thankful for you my [white heart emoji]" meaning love, awww how cute. Whatever they do this year we just hope Justin gets the dress code memo.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now