The Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 5 and was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser who didn't shy away from roasting the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood.

The biggest winners of the night were stars from Shogun and Baby Reindeer as well as Demi Moore who won her first ever award for her role in The Substance. The actress, 62, wore a stunning Armani Prive strapless gold gown to accept her award.

Nicole Kidman was nominated for her role in new movie Babygirl but missed out on winning. However, the Australian actress wowed in a platinum Grecian gown by Balenciaga.

Emma Stone stepped out in a red strapless gown by Louis Vuitton but all eyes were on the star's new pixie haircut. The naturally auburn-haired actress showcased her new look - which is reportedly for a new movie - whilst walking the red carpet on Sunday evening.

The movie Challengers which starred Zendaya took home the Original Score award. The actress wore a copper dress by Louis Vuitton and sparked engagement rumours after she showed off a huge diamond ring on ‘that finger.’

Best Supporting actress winner Zoe Salanda looked elegant in a plunging Saint Laurent dress whilst Angelina Jolie opted for a sparkly Alexander McQueen dress. The actress who recently finalised her divorce from Brad Pitt missed out on winning an award but was nominated for the Best Actress in Drama Motion Picture for the movie ‘Maria.’

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande chose dresses that were complete polar opposites - just like their film character’s. Whilst Ariana opted for an old Hollywood inspired dress by Givenchy whilst Cynthia wore an extreme peplum dress by Louis Vuitton.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

