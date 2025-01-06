Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All eyes were on Zendaya’s huge diamond ring at the Golden Globes sparking rumours she is now engaged to Hollywood A-lister Tom Holland.

Zendaya sparked a media flurry after her breathtaking appearance at the Golden Globes last night sporting a silk apricot gown, accessorising with an elegant emerald diamond necklace and matching Christian Louboutin pumps. But what stole attention more than any other part of her outfit was the massive diamond ring on her finger.

The stunning piece is valued at £200,000: “It is a figure that perfectly reflects the exceptional quality of a high-end cushion-cut diamond from a designer like McCormack,” says Neil Dutta, Managing Director at engagement ring specialists Angelic Diamonds.

"However, what's really interesting is how Zendaya chose to debut this ring. Wearing it to such a high-profile event without any announcement is very much in line with her and Tom Holland's low-key approach to their relationship," she says.

Zendaya, 28, has been dating Tom Holland for four years, making up one half of a major Hollywood power couple. But aside from her famous beau, Zendaya has long been an influential celebrity in the entertainment world.

Who is Zendaya?

Zendaya is an actress, singer and fashion icon who has become a household name. Born in Oakland, California, the 28-year-old was exposed to the arts from an early age. Her big break came in 2010 when she landed the role of Rocky Blue on Disney Channel’s ‘Shake It Up’. The show, which focused on two best friends pursuing their dance dreams, made Zendaya a Disney star. She quickly gained a massive fanbase who grew up alongside the star.

Bouncing off this early success, Zendaya soon moved on from Disney and began making waves in Hollywood, finding success on the big screen in December 2017 for her role in worldwide sensation ‘The Greatest Showman’. Zendaya played Anne Wheeler, a talented trapeze artist. Her character who is part of P.T. Barnum's circus falls in love with Zac Efron’s character, Phillip Carlyle, but their romance faces societal challenges due to a racial divide.

Zendaya's performance was a mix of acting and impressive acrobatics as she performed many of her own stunts. One of the standout moments in the film is the emotional duet, "Rewrite the Stars," where Zendaya and Efron sing about overcoming obstacles for love. ‘The Greatest Showman’ became a massive hit, and Zendaya’s role helped showcase her versatility.

Her place in Hollywood was further consolidated by her role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, in August of 2017, playing the role of Michelle Jones. Her refreshing portrayal and her chemistry with co-star Tom Holland caught the attention of both fans and critics.

But her success does not end there: At just 24 years old, Zendaya became the youngest actor to win the prestigious Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Euphoria. The gritty HBO series about a group of teenagers navigating drugs, love and identity, showcased Zendaya’s acting range like never before. Her portrayal of Rue, a troubled teen battling addiction captured audiences and was heavily discussed on social media with fans everywhere obsessed with her character.

And Zendaya’s influence doesn’t stop at acting- she’s also a fashion powerhouse. Known for her bold red carpet looks, she has become a style icon. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, Zendaya’s outfits always turn heads. In 2019 she launched her fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger - Tommy x Zendaya - which quickly became a hit. She’s also worked as a global ambassador for Valentino.

Zendaya net worth

Zendaya’s worth is estimated at around $30 million and reflects her successful career across acting and fashion. Her wealth is a result of not only her move roles but also her entrepreneurial ventures and numerous brand partnerships.

What makes Zendaya stand out is her ability to use her platform for good. She’s an advocate for mental health awareness, gender equality and social justice. She used her platform during the ‘Euphoria’ press tour to discuss the importance of mental health, particularly in relation to the themes of addiction and emotional struggles explored in the show. She also spoke out during the Black Lives Matter movement and actively discusses the need for gender equality in various industries including her own.

Zendaya’s personal relationship with Tom Holland has been the subject of much excitement among fans. Their on-screen chemistry as Peter Parker (Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) quickly translated into an off screen romance. Despite efforts to keep their relationship private, in 2021, Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed kissing in a car, confirming speculations that they were an item. Since then, the couple have kept their relationship private though often speak highly of each other in interviews.

Zendaya’s rise to fame is nothing short of impressive as a trailblazer in Hollywood and in the fashion space. We can expect to hear about the star for many years to come for both her career accolades and personal life.