Steven Gerrard is set to be a grandad after his eldest daughter Lilly Ella announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 20-year-old is an influencer known for sharing glimpses of her lifestyle on social media but had been unusually quiet on Instagram since October 2024.

She posted the news to her Instagram account alongside a picture of a pregnancy journal and ultrasound images, with the caption: “Our little secret, the best news, mini us is on the way.”

The comments were filled with support from her family and followers, with her dad commenting: “We can’t wait, great news and congratulations we love you.”

Her sister, Lexie Gerrard, commented: “Can’t wait to be an auntie,” while her mum, Alex Gerrard, said: “Can’t wait.”

Her partner, Lee, also commented, saying: “I love yous forever and ever.”

Lilly’s boyfriend- first linked to her in 2022- is the son of Liam Byrne, a convicted figure associated with the notorious Kinahan Cartel.

Liam Byrne is currently serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of involvement in a conspiracy to stockpile an arsenal of machine guns. The Kinahan Cartel is an organised crime group with roots in Ireland which has been at the centre of numerous high-profile criminal investigations, drawing international scrutiny for its operations.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Liam Byrne, alongside his associate Shaun Kent, was involved in a plot to conceal a cache of automatic weapons. The stash, smuggled into the UK from Holland, included powerful firearms such as the Skorpion—an automatic weapon infamously used in high-profile shootings like the murders of Ashley Dale and Elle Edwards on Merseyside.

The court was told the weapons were planted to assist Byrne’s brother-in-law, Thomas Kavanagh, a senior figure in the Kinahan Cartel, in an attempt to mislead the National Crime Agency (NCA), often referred to as Britain’s FBI. Kavanagh had hoped to use the discovery of the weapons to negotiate a reduced sentence in an unrelated drug conspiracy case.

Following Byrne’s sentencing, his son Lee drew public attention with a celebratory message on social media, writing, "Get in there. I love you, Da. See you soon," underlining the family’s continued defiance despite the legal proceedings.

There is no suggestion that Lee or any member of the Gerrard family are involved in crime.

Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool and England captain, has built a legacy in football, transitioning seamlessly from a celebrated playing career to a managerial role. He currently manages Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, a position he took up as part of the league’s recent efforts to bring high-profile football figures to the region.

Off the pitch, Gerrard balances his professional ambitions with his family life. His wife, Alex Curran, and their children are based in Bahrain, a short distance from his work in Saudi Arabia. The couple share three other children- two daughters, Lexie, 18 and Lourdes, 12 and a son, Lio, aged 7.