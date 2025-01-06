Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The homeless ex-wife of a Baywatch star was spotted going through bins on New Year's day.

The homeless ex-wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson was spotted going through bins on New Year's day, following her rapid fall from wealth. Loni Willison, 41, was pictured retrieving a Christmas tree which she placed in her trolley before walking away.

Willison gained initial fame in the early 2000s as a model. She once had a perfect life - married to Jeremey Jackson - one of the most sought after men on screen. Jackson was an actor best known for his role as Hobie Buchannon on the hit TV show ‘Baywatch’ where he became a household name.

However, after his time on the show Jackson’s career struggled. He became known for various personal issues, including a public battle with addiction which began on the show. Jackson was arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine at 19 and spent 90 days in jail for possession, as well as completing five stints in rehab.

His addiction became widely known when he appeared on the UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. During the show, Jackson openly discussed his struggles with substance abuse. His time on Big Brother was marred by his erratic behaviour and a public confrontation with other housemates - revealing one of his fellow housemates' breasts. Jackson was eventually removed from the show.

At the height of his Baywatch fame, Jackson made around $2-3 million which Willison married into in 2012. But despite a picture perfect exterior, the marriage soon descended into alcohol fuelled arguments and alleged abuse. In August 2014, the police were called to their home after Jeremy allegedly assaulted Willison. She later claimed he beat her, leaving her with two broken ribs, an injured neck and scratches on her face and body. Though she decided not to press charges the couple separated shortly afterwards.

Loni Willison pictured with ex-husband Jeremy Jackson in 2013 | Getty Images

Willison cites her relationship with Jackson and the breakdown of their marriage as the reason she ended up homeless. Reports suggest that her mental health began to decline following the divorce and she struggled with depression and drug addiction. They also indicate that she turned to methamphetamine as a coping mechanism for her depression and anxiety, which worsened after her marriage ended. This caused financial difficulties and despite once being a successful model, she struggled to maintain her previous career.

Willison’s addiction also affected her ability to live in a stable environment. She reportedly refuses to live in a house because she is unwilling to be around electricity. According to the Daily Mail, Willison developed a fear of electrical appliances and the potential for them to cause harm - avoiding living in homes with electricity. She started to believe that someone was sending electrical currents into her body.

In a 2018 interview, Willison told the Daily Mail: “I was living by myself but I was getting electrocuted.” She explained that the only way she got the electrocution to stop was by turning to crystal meth.

The first photos of Willison after becoming homeless surfaced in 2018- shocking the world. Her appearance was drastically different, dishevelled and dirty with missing teeth. In a heartbreaking interview, The Sun reported that she made herself look as dirty as possible to avoid being sexually abused on the street.

There have been multiple attempts to intervene and get Willison into rehabilitation programs but she has remained resistant to treatment. Her fear of electricity also creates barriers to getting her into a shelter or home.