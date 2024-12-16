OnlyFans model, Victoria Thomas Bowen, was today sentenced for throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage.

Victoria Thomas Bowen threw a McDonald's milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the general election campaign earlier this year and has today been given a suspended prison sentence. Bowen was sentenced at Westminster magistrates court to a 13-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay the Clacton MP £150 in compensation for the incident alongside 120 hours of unpaid work and a further 15 days of rehabilitation. The 25-year-old told Police at the time that she did not agree with the politicians views and took the opportunity to highlight this while she could.

Public reactions to this were split - praised by some as a bold statement against divisive politics and criticised by others as an attack on free speech. But regardless of opinions, this was a clear turning point for Victoria's career as an OnlyFans model.

Who is Victoria Alice Bowen?

Bowen is a 25 year old OnlyFans star who attended a Catholic school in Clacton, Essex. She studied law, maths, sociology and business at college and has been involved in politics since the age of 15. She publicly stated that she had 'hated' Mr Farage since his Brexit campaign, which led to her outburst on June 4.

Zarif Khan, who was defending Bowen throughout the case also said that Bowen suffers from ADHD and anxiety which may have led to her outburst.

Victoria Thomas Bowen arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for sentencing | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

How much does Victoria Alice Bowen make through OnlyFans?

The short answer is that Bowen makes a shockingly large amount of money from OnlyFans, particularly after her brief moment in the spotlight. Victoria has not disclosed the actual amount of money she makes from OnlyFans but an average estimation can shed some light on this.

The number of subscribers an OnlyFans creator might have can vary widely but typical conversion rates for social media followers to OnlyFans subscribers are estimated to be between 1% and 5% depending on the creator's engagement and marketing efforts. Victoria’s Instagram sits at a whopping 21.6k followers so based on a modest 3% conversion rate she was likely to have a baseline of 650 subscribers prior to the stunt.

According to the Daily Mail, Victoria gained an extra 2,000 followers and £40,000 income following her arrest - and no doubt her continuing spotlight has only added to this number. This suggests that she makes around £20 a month from a subscriber. This is significantly higher than her £7.50 a month subscription rate meaning she also receives additional earnings from tips or pay-per-view content.

Before her arrest, Victoria Thomas Bowen was likely making around £3,888 per month from approximately 650 subscribers on OnlyFans. After gaining 2,000 additional subscribers in June - and taking into account her sustained media coverage since- she is likely to have a minimum of 3,000 subscribers.

With 3,000 subscribers, Victoria Thomas Bowen could earn around £60,000 per month and approximately £720,000 per year, factoring in both subscription fees and additional earnings from tips or pay-per-view content.

The entire ordeal seems to have left the Essex model unphased, posting a video of herself leaving the courtroom to her Instagram story yesterday in large sunglasses and a khaki dress. She added audio to the video with the song “Type Shit” by the rapper Future. The lyrics that play over the story read:

‘She grippin' all on my b*lls, I gotta move type sh*t; Diamonds, they cover my flaws, I got that brand-new type sh*t; Hundred round drum, make it bust, soundin' like a nuke type sh*t’

It is unclear whether Brown was initially using the explosion as a publicity stunt but regardless, she is certainly monopolising on the polarity of her actions now.