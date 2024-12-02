Fans are not sure whether to trust the leaked Jaguar images | Jaguar

Leaked images of Jaguars ‘copy nothing’ ad campaign on social media have revealed a new GT model and prompted some unusual reactions.

There have been mixed reviews online with some X users branding the colourways as ‘transgender pink’. Other comments have been quick to slate the brand calling it ‘ugly’ and an ‘abomination’.

Other users have asked whether it is a joke or a PR stunt, saying they want they old Jaguar back.

Jaguar has faced significant controversy recently following its bold rebrand which was met with mixed reactions.

The British automaker unveiled a new marketing campaign and logo as part of a strategy to transform the brand ahead of launching an all-electric line-up starting in 2026. Jaguar’s transformation also includes discontinuing the current generation of vehicles in the U.K. as part of this shift.

The campaign quickly went viral, amassing millions of views.

However, many critics labelled it a "woke" marketing move, with some even comparing the ad to a promotional video for a vaping device​.

There was also large amounts of backlash over the removal of Jaguar's iconic big cat emblem, replacing it with a minimalist version of the brand's name.

Jaguar’s boss, Rawdon Glover defended this rebrand. He told the Financial Times: “If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we’ll just get drowned out. So we shouldn’t turn up like an auto brand.”

Jaguar is preparing for a bold new chapter in its history with the upcoming debut of its highly anticipated electric GT concept car. Leaked images of the vehicle, which will be unveiled at Miami Art Week on December 3 gave a first glance at this new era.

The GT is expected to feature sleek, modern styling that aligns with Jaguar’s new design philosophy.

The vehicle will offer a range of over 430 miles on a full charge, alongside powerful performance figures including more than 575 horsepower.

Prices are anticipated to start at around £100,000, aiming to compete in the high-end electric vehicle market.

This new concept is also expected to serve as a preview for other models in Jaguar’s upcoming range, including a luxury SUV and a limousine-style vehicle.

These will be built on the all-new JEA platform, designed specifically for Jaguar’s next-generation vehicles​.

The future success of Jaguar's bold rebrand and shift to an all-electric line-up remains uncertain, with critics divided on whether these changes will resonate with consumers or alienate the brand's loyal fanbase.