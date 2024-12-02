Claire Sweeney insists she and Ricky Hatton "remain friends" after their split.

Claire Sweeney has broken her silence following split from former boxer Ricky Hatton. The couple who met when they both appeared on Dancing on Ice earlier in the year had an eight month relationship and enjoyed many holidays together.

However the actress, 53, and boxer, 46 have reportedly gone their separate ways but remain friends. Speaking to the Mail Online at the premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical' on Sunday (December 1)"I'm great - we're still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we're friends again. It's all good!”

Claire - who has son Jaxon, 10, with her ex-husband Daniel Reilly - and Ricky met when they were taking part in ITV's 'Dancing on Ice' earlier this year and went public with their relationship several months later.

The pair are now believed to have "decided they're better off as pals" as both lead different lives. A source said: "They enjoyed their time as a couple and have plenty of shared interests, but their lifestyles are very different.

"While Claire is one of the biggest stars on 'Coronation Street' and is very career-gliding, Ricky's more freewheeling and unpredictable. Ricky is already packing his bags for a getaway to Tenerife, where he feels more at home. Meanwhile, Claire's putting her heart and soul into her career, leaving romance behind.

“She has been consoled by celebrity friends and fellow cast members.” Claire revealed that the pair had been in each other's orbit for several years before finally meeting properly on 'Dancing on Ice'.

She told the ITV show 'Lorraine' in July: "We always passed each other at events, we did a TV show together, first of all, I met him in La Manga in the early 2000s and then we did dance for Comic Relief together in 2013 and then met on 'Dancing On Ice'. "It's been great."

