Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney updates fans on skin condition.

The soap star, 53, looked unrecognisable in latest social media post updating fans on her skin condition. Claire Sweeney is currently playing Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street. The usually glamorous looking star ditched her makeup as she sat in her car and spoke to fans.

Speaking on Instagram Claire Sweeney said: “Hi guys. I'm back in Liverpool now. Got the makeup off, got the hair back. I have to do Lorraine this morning. Just about to go to the gym and do a workout. Just giving you a little update about my skin. Now, hmm. It's still not great. I managed to cover it with makeup, but, look, It seems to have travelled.

"If you can see in the daylight there. It seems to have travelled out here. Now it always stays just here and in there and now it seems to be travelling out on my face a little bit.," as she pointed to the spots on her face.

The actress then explained the products she has been using to treat her perioral dermatitis such as La Roche Baume Cicaplast £10.90, Anthropic cleanser and Dermalogica sensitive skin. But decided it might be time to “do the antibiotics,” that she has been recommended.”

The Corrie actress is currently dating boxer Ricky Hatton after meeting on Dancing on Ice earlier this year. The couple recently enjoyed another holiday away and were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Tenerife.

What is perioral dermatitis?

According to the NHS website Perioral (or periorificial) dermatitis is a common acne or rosacea-like rash that develops around the mouth, nose and eyes.

