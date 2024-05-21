Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Sweeney confirms she has signed a new deal with Coronation Street but then flies to Malta.

Claire Sweeney is reportedly taking a break from Coronation Street after signing a new deal with the ITV soap.

The actress, 53, who plays Cassie Plummer in the soap is taking time away from Weatherfield to film another TV show in Malta. Claire will be reprising her role as Beverley Carnell in the Channel 5 series The Good Ship Murder. The series also starred former Coronation Street actors Shane Ward and Catherine Tyldesley.

According to The Sun a source said: “Claire’s taking a short break from Corrie to film. It’s a matter of days and won’t affect anything on the cobbles. Everything has been arranged so there will be no on-screen disruption.”

Claire Sweeney recently delighted fans when she confirmed she had signed a new contract with the soap. The actress will continue her role as Cassie in Corrie until at least next year and recently told Cheshire Life she was “really happy to fully invest all my time and energy into Cassie and see what develops.”

The actress has only recently got back from a holiday in Tenerife which she enjoyed with new boyfriend, boxer Ricky Hatton. The pair earlier this year when they both appeared on Dancing on Ice and have been spotted on a string of dates ever since.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

